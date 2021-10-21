Jambalaya Jam happening in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 34th Annual Jambalaya Jam will be at North Blvd. Town Square and Lafayette Street in downtown Baton Rouge on Thursday, Oct. 21.

It goes from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy cold drinks and live music by party band After 8 while sampling jambalaya from more than 30 competing teams.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at CAUW.org/JAMJAM. All proceeds benefit United Way.

Ticket Options include:

Lunch To-Go – $10 – Join us for lunch! We will be selling plates of jambalaya from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Pick up will be located in North Blvd Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge.

Dinner To-Go – $10 – Pick up your to-go box from the Will Call table, fill it up with jambalaya and enjoy a delicious dinner on the go!

All-You-Can-Eat – $15 –This ticket gets you as much jambalaya as you want from nearly 30 competing teams. We guarantee you won’t leave this event hungry!

VIP Lounge – $50 – Located in the heart of the event, the VIP Lounge includes unlimited jambalaya and drinks (soft drinks, beer and wine) as well as catered food, sweet treats and comfortable seating.

Awards will be presented for the following: 1st, 2nd and 3rd place overall winners; Community Games; People’s Choice and Best Appetizer.

Presenting sponsor – Shell; Community Game – BASF and Worley; Lunch and Staff/Volunteer Hub Sponsor – Dow Chemical Company; Kid’s Zone – Turner Industries; Pot Level – Entergy River Bend Station, Hancock Whitney Bank, Keystone Engineering, The Mosaic Company; Lafayette Street Lagniappe – The McDonnel Group, LLC; and many more.

