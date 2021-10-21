Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Jambalaya Jam happening in downtown Baton Rouge

The 34th Annual Jambalaya Jam will be at North Blvd. Town Square and Lafayette Street in...
The 34th Annual Jambalaya Jam will be at North Blvd. Town Square and Lafayette Street in downtown Baton Rouge on Thursday, Oct. 21.(cauw.org)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 34th Annual Jambalaya Jam will be at North Blvd. Town Square and Lafayette Street in downtown Baton Rouge on Thursday, Oct. 21.

It goes from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy cold drinks and live music by party band After 8 while sampling jambalaya from more than 30 competing teams.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at CAUW.org/JAMJAM. All proceeds benefit United Way.

Ticket Options include:

Lunch To-Go – $10 – Join us for lunch! We will be selling plates of jambalaya from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Pick up will be located in North Blvd Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge.

Dinner To-Go – $10 – Pick up your to-go box from the Will Call table, fill it up with jambalaya and enjoy a delicious dinner on the go!

All-You-Can-Eat – $15 –This ticket gets you as much jambalaya as you want from nearly 30 competing teams. We guarantee you won’t leave this event hungry!

VIP Lounge – $50 – Located in the heart of the event, the VIP Lounge includes unlimited jambalaya and drinks (soft drinks, beer and wine) as well as catered food, sweet treats and comfortable seating.

Awards will be presented for the following: 1st, 2nd and 3rd place overall winners; Community Games; People’s Choice and Best Appetizer.

Presenting sponsor – Shell; Community Game – BASF and Worley; Lunch and Staff/Volunteer Hub Sponsor – Dow Chemical Company; Kid’s Zone – Turner Industries; Pot Level – Entergy River Bend Station, Hancock Whitney Bank, Keystone Engineering, The Mosaic Company; Lafayette Street Lagniappe – The McDonnel Group, LLC; and many more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Man charged in Burbank shooting
Accused shooter at Oliver Apartments
White House plans for covid-19 children's vaccine
Covid-19 Vaccine coverage
Pluckers Bluebonnet theft caught on camera
Pluckers Bluebonnet theft caught on camera
Plan to address mental health among kids
Plan released for kids mental health
Grambling State University resumes classes
Grambling State University returns to class