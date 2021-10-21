Ja’Marr Chase wins Pepsi Zero Rookie of the Week for third time

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - It’s a three-peat for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase who was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week Award for the third time this season.

.@Real10jayy__ is going to need another locker to store all his belts!



Ja’Marr is the @pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for a third time! pic.twitter.com/js4xRrtQZG — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 21, 2021

The former LSU star had four receptions for 97 yards against the Detroit Lions in Week 6 and helped spring running back Joe Mixon for a 40-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter with a downfield block on safety Will Harris.

The 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner leads the NFL with five catches of more than 40 yards and ranks No. 4 in the NFL with 553 receiving yards and tied for No. 3 with five touchdowns.

Chase previously won the award after his Week 1 performance against the Minnesota Vikings with five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. He followed that up with winning the award in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers with six catches for 159 yards, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown.

