Ja’Marr Chase wins Pepsi Zero Rookie of the Week for third time

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Detroit Lions cornerback...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) defends during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WAFB) - It’s a three-peat for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase who was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week Award for the third time this season.

The former LSU star had four receptions for 97 yards against the Detroit Lions in Week 6 and helped spring running back Joe Mixon for a 40-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter with a downfield block on safety Will Harris.

The 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner leads the NFL with five catches of more than 40 yards and ranks No. 4 in the NFL with 553 receiving yards and tied for No. 3 with five touchdowns.

Chase previously won the award after his Week 1 performance against the Minnesota Vikings with five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. He followed that up with winning the award in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers with six catches for 159 yards, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown.

