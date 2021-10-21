Ask the Expert
Honeywell worker dies after Geismar plant incident

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A worker at the Honeywell Plant in Geismar, La. has died after reportedly being severely burned in an accident at the plant earlier today (Thursday, Oct. 21).

A Honeywell spokesman declined to give any details about the accident, only issuing a brief statement to WAFB-TV.

The statement said:

We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our colleagues at our Geismar, La., facility. Our thoughts and sympathies are with their family, friends and loved ones and we will offer what assistance we can. We ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time. We will also be providing grief counseling for our employees at the site.

Our primary concern is always for the safety of our employees and we will work with the appropriate authorities to conduct a thorough review of the incident.”

