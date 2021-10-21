Honeywell worker dies after Geismar plant incident

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A worker at the Honeywell Plant in Geismar, La. has died after reportedly being severely burned in an accident at the plant earlier today (Thursday, Oct. 21).

A Honeywell spokesman declined to give any details about the accident, only issuing a brief statement to WAFB-TV.

The statement said:

“We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our colleagues at our Geismar, La., facility. Our thoughts and sympathies are with their family, friends and loved ones and we will offer what assistance we can. We ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time. We will also be providing grief counseling for our employees at the site.

Our primary concern is always for the safety of our employees and we will work with the appropriate authorities to conduct a thorough review of the incident.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.