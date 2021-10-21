Ask the Expert
Grambling students return to campus following 2 deadly shootings in less than a week

Grambling State University
By Tayler Davis
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) — Grambling State students were back in class Wednesday, Oct. 20 following two days off. Classes were canceled Monday and Tuesday due to two deadly shootings in four days on the university campus the week of Oct. 11.

On-campus security and Louisiana State Police were patrolling the area Wednesday.

Since Saturday, there have been many changes made on campus. They include more officers on patrol, additional counseling services provided by the University of Louisiana System and Reframing Life LLC, a set curfew, ID checks and daily wellness checks for those who live on campus.

Texan provides a mother’s perspective on deadly violence at Grambling State

University President Rick Gallot said Monday that there may not be any big events on campus for the rest of 2021.

Many students say they needed the two-day break and are glad the university is taking extra safety measures.

“I feel like the curfew is only going to take us so far because we are all grown and we’re going to do what we want to do,” freshman Czaria Cole said. “But just to have security measures to fall back on makes me feel a little bit better. And the counseling, we’re always going to need that.”

KSLA has reached out to Louisiana State Police and they say they are still investigating the incident on campus.

Tonight on News 12, hear from more students on they feel about returning.

