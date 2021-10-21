Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Grambling State University gives security update after 2 deadly shootings on campus in less than a week

Grambling State University held a security update briefing Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 after the...
Grambling State University held a security update briefing Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 after the campus experience two deadly shootings in less than a week.(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Following a deadly homecoming week, a news conference was held to discuss the recent violent incidents at Grambling State University.

The event was held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the GSU nursing building auditorium, on Cole Street.

The update comes as students returned back to campus on Wednesday, Oct. 20, following two shootings.

The news conference was held in conjunction with key law enforcement officials to provide an update on security measures and other information in light of recent incidents on campus.

President Rick Gallot Jr., Superintendent of Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis, Deputy Superintendent of Patrol Lt. Col. Chavez Canmoon, Deputy Superintendent of the Bureau of Investigation Lt. Col. Kenny VanBuren, and Lincoln Parish Sheriff Stephen Williams were all in attendance.

Previous Stories
Texan provides a mother’s perspective on deadly violence at Grambling State
A crowd scatters after gunfire rings out at GSU on Oct. 17, 2021.
Grambling to implement campus-wide curfew until further notice following 2 deadly shootings
Fear, uncertainty as Grambling State community reels from 2 deadly shootings in 4 days
Victims ID’d after fatal shooting sparked by $5 parking
Zelanz R. French, 23, of Shreveport, La.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

WAFB file photo of False River in New Roads, La.
City of New Roads announces Fridays on False River concert series
Ward Creek
EBR officials holding virtual public meeting for Ward Creek Watershed Thursday
Now hiring
Oil & Gas job fair to be held Thursday at Gonzales campus of River Parishes Community College
FILE - An aerial photo of the F.G. Clark Activity Center, known as the 'Mini-Dome,' on the...
Southern to hold ribbon cutting for Jewel Limar Prestage Public Policy, Polling and Research Center
Craig Cato, 37, is accused of abusing a child for a period of 8 years, starting from when the...
St. Tammany Parish man indicted for aggravated rape of juvenile