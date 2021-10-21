Grambling State University gives security update after 2 deadly shootings on campus in less than a week

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Following a deadly homecoming week, a news conference was held to discuss the recent violent incidents at Grambling State University.

The event was held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the GSU nursing building auditorium, on Cole Street.

The update comes as students returned back to campus on Wednesday, Oct. 20, following two shootings.

The news conference was held in conjunction with key law enforcement officials to provide an update on security measures and other information in light of recent incidents on campus.

President Rick Gallot Jr., Superintendent of Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis, Deputy Superintendent of Patrol Lt. Col. Chavez Canmoon, Deputy Superintendent of the Bureau of Investigation Lt. Col. Kenny VanBuren, and Lincoln Parish Sheriff Stephen Williams were all in attendance.

