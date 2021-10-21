FEMA hosts sign up event at Southern University for Ida survivors
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Ida survivors will be able to meet with FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance specialists at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge beginning until Thursday, Oct. 28, excluding Saturday and Sunday.
Residents can get help with their FEMA applications and ask questions about their cases.
Event Location:
Southern University
John B. Cade Library, 1st Floor
167 Roosevelt Steptoe Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70813
Days & Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Oct. 20 - 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 21 - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 pm
Friday, October 22 - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
(Closed Saturday and Sunday)
Monday, October 25 - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 26 - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, October 27 - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 28 - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
All centers will follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks will be required by both FEMA specialists and survivors.
