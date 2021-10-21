FEMA hosts sign up event at Southern University for Ida survivors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Ida survivors will be able to meet with FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance specialists at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge beginning until Thursday, Oct. 28, excluding Saturday and Sunday.

Residents can get help with their FEMA applications and ask questions about their cases.

Event Location:

Southern University

John B. Cade Library, 1st Floor

167 Roosevelt Steptoe Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70813

Days & Hours of Operation:

Wednesday, Oct. 20 - 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 21 - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 pm

Friday, October 22 - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

(Closed Saturday and Sunday)

Monday, October 25 - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26 - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27 - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 28 - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

TO VISIT A DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER OPEN IN LOUISIANA, CLICK HERE .

All centers will follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks will be required by both FEMA specialists and survivors.

