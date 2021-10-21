Enjoy brews and sloths during Barn Hill Preserve’s Slothtoberfest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Barn Hill Preserve is raising awareness for sloth conservation and they want you to join them.

Slothtoberfest is happening Oct. 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The fundraiser is an adults-only event that will feature local beer samples and a chance to engage with some of Barn Hill Preserve’s furry friends.

Proceeds will benefit sloth conservation at Kids Saving the Rainforest in Costa Rica.

General admission includes an encounter with a sloth, beer samples, and a chance to interact with some of Barn Hill Preserve’s other animals.

VIP admission includes entry into the preserve one hour early, an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of their brand new safari park and giraffe habitat and exclusive photo opportunities.

General admission tickets are $50 while VIP tickets are $100.

