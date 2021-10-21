EBR officials holding virtual public meeting for Ward Creek Watershed Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Stormwater Master Plan Project Team will hold a virtual public meeting for the Ward Creek Watershed at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Organizers say the project team will share information on flooding and drainage based on the data that was collected for the Ward Creek Watershed.

CLICK HERE to register for the meeting .

If you need help locating your watershed in East Baton Rouge Parish, you can use the parish’s interactive map and search based on your address by CLICKING HERE .

The project team is in the process of holding meetings in each watershed within the parish. If you missed your watershed’s meeting you can visit the project website to view the recording.

UPCOMING VIRTUAL WATERSHED MEETING SCHEDULE:

Ward Creek

10/21/2021

Bayou BR/Lower-Upper Cypress /White Bayou/Cooper Bayou/Lilly Bayou

10/28/2021

Upper Watersheds (Upper Comite Tribs/Redwood Creek | Sandy Creek | Upper Amite River & Tribs)

11/18/2021

