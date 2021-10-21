Dense fog this morning, a few showers still possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fog is our primary concern through the morning commute today. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. for most of our area, with widespread areas of fog reducing visibilities well below 1 mile in some areas. Take it slow as you hit the roads and remember to use low-beam headlights.

Otherwise, somewhat drier air in the mid levels of the atmosphere should result in considerably lower rain coverage today, but a 20% to 30% chance of showers continues as plenty of moisture remains in the lower part of the atmosphere. After some fog this morning, look for a sun/cloud mix into the afternoon, with highs in the mid 80s.

We’re still expecting a front or trough of low pressure to move into the area on Friday, but it remains to be seen whether it will result in any tangible changes in our weather. We do expect weekend rain chances to be minimal, but guidance has been inconsistent on whether less humid air will make it this far south. Regardless if it does or doesn’t, temperatures will remain above-normal into the weekend, with lows in the low to mid 60s, and highs in the mid 80s. Friday and Saturday likely stay dry for most, with a slight chance of showers back by Sunday.

Weather looks great for Live After Five on Friday and Southern’s Homecoming game on Saturday. If you’re headed to the Bluff, just be aware that the afternoon will be on the warm side for tailgating.

Next week will see a continuation of generally warm and humid weather into at least Tuesday or Wednesday, with perhaps better rain chances by Wednesday in association with a cold front. There is some uncertainty now on how quickly we may clear out, with the potential for a slow-moving upper-level storm system making its way across the Deep South during the mid to latter part of the week. Regardless, guidance continues to point toward somewhat cooler weather.

