City of New Roads announces Fridays on False River concert series

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “The Prettiest City on the Water” has announced a brand new concert series featuring live music happening this fall.

Fridays on False river is a series of free, outdoor concerts that will continue every Friday beginning Oct. 22 through Friday, Nov. 5 in Downtown New Roads.

The free concerts will be held on the main stage alongside False River. (City of New Roads)

The shows will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

According to organizers, the free concerts will be held on the main stage alongside False River.

Bands of different genres will take the stage to entertain the public.

CONCERT SCHEDULE:

October 22 Ronald Reggae & The Evolution Band

October 29 Level 6

November 5 The Mellow Band

The City of New Roads says COVID-19 rules and restrictions will be in place.

Guests are asked to practice social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available.

The River Bar will be open. There will be great food and views of False River. Visitors are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Public parking will be free and available around Downtown New Roads.

All events are weather permitting.

To keep up with the latest updates, CLICK HERE or follow the City of New Roads on Facebook.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.