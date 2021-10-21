Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

City of New Roads announces Fridays on False River concert series

WAFB file photo of False River in New Roads, La.
WAFB file photo of False River in New Roads, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “The Prettiest City on the Water” has announced a brand new concert series featuring live music happening this fall.

Fridays on False river is a series of free, outdoor concerts that will continue every Friday beginning Oct. 22 through Friday, Nov. 5 in Downtown New Roads.

The free concerts will be held on the main stage alongside False River.
The free concerts will be held on the main stage alongside False River.(City of New Roads)

The shows will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

According to organizers, the free concerts will be held on the main stage alongside False River.

Bands of different genres will take the stage to entertain the public.

CONCERT SCHEDULE:
  • October 22 Ronald Reggae & The Evolution Band
  • October 29 Level 6
  • November 5 The Mellow Band

The City of New Roads says COVID-19 rules and restrictions will be in place.

Guests are asked to practice social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available.

The River Bar will be open. There will be great food and views of False River. Visitors are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Public parking will be free and available around Downtown New Roads.

All events are weather permitting.

To keep up with the latest updates, CLICK HERE or follow the City of New Roads on Facebook.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Slothtoberfest fest will take place on Oct. 22 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Enjoy brews and sloths during Barn Hill Preserve’s Slothtoberfest
Enjoy brews and sloths during Barn Hill Preserve’s Slothtoberfest
Enjoy brews and sloths during Barn Hill Preserve’s Slothtoberfest
The 34th Annual Jambalaya Jam will be at North Blvd. Town Square and Lafayette Street in...
Jambalaya Jam happening in downtown Baton Rouge
Adopt an angel deadline
Adopt an angel deadline