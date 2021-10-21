Ask the Expert
Ascension Parish to finish collecting storm debris

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The following information is from Ascension Parish Government.

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Ascension Parish is finalizing the removal of Hurricane Ida storm debris. Less than one week after the storm hit, debris removal crews started working 7 days a week, and they are just about finished the task.

If you or someone you know still has storm debris that you want picked up, you MUST register at www.AscensionParish.net. Those without internet access can call 225-450-1200. The final day to register is Monday, October 25 at 5:00 p.m.

Trash Rangers will accept storm debris ONLY at the Ashland Road entrance to Lamar-Dixon Expo Center until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 24. The dumpsters will be removed early Monday morning, October 25.

Residents still have through the weekend to move their debris to the right-of-way. Please separate debris into piles of vegetative and demolition/construction debris.

