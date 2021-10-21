Ascension Parish Council unanimously passes resolution to censure councilman following altercation
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Council unanimously passed a resolution Thursday, Oct. 21 to censure Councilman Corey Orgeron after he was involved altercation at a drainage meeting Monday, Oct. 18.
RELATED: Ascension Parish councilman, client charged after fight
WAFB’s Lester Duhé reports Councilman Orgeron was not present for Thursday evening’s meeting.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.