Ascension Parish Council unanimously passes resolution to censure councilman following altercation

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Council unanimously passed a resolution Thursday, Oct. 21 to censure Councilman Corey Orgeron after he was involved altercation at a drainage meeting Monday, Oct. 18.

WAFB’s Lester Duhé reports Councilman Orgeron was not present for Thursday evening’s meeting.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

