Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

274-day cruise will take Royal Caribbean passengers around the world

Passengers on Royal Caribbean's "Ultimate World Cruise" will visit more than 150 destinations...
Passengers on Royal Caribbean's "Ultimate World Cruise" will visit more than 150 destinations in 65 countries and see 11 world wonders, including Machu Picchu, the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal and the Colosseum.(Source: Royal Caribbean via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Royal Caribbean is offering what it calls the “ultimate world cruise,” a 274-night journey that reaches all seven continents.

Passengers will visit more than 150 destinations in 65 countries and see 11 world wonders, including Machu Picchu, the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal and the Colosseum. It is the first ever world cruise for Royal Caribbean International.

The journey starts in Miami on Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas vessel with a sail date of December 2023 and returns to Miami a full nine months later in September 2024.

The starting prices range from $60,999 per person for an interior stateroom to $111,999 per person for a junior suite.

Those who don’t want to take the entire trip can book a portion of it, with four different expeditions available.

Interested passengers can call Royal Caribbean’s dedicated toll-free line for the Ultimate World Cruise at 800-423-2100.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Man charged in Burbank shooting
Accused shooter at Oliver Apartments
White House plans for covid-19 children's vaccine
Covid-19 Vaccine coverage
Pluckers Bluebonnet theft caught on camera
Pluckers Bluebonnet theft caught on camera
Plan to address mental health among kids
Plan released for kids mental health
Grambling State University resumes classes
Grambling State University returns to class