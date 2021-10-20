Warmer with showers and storms likely today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The transition to a warmer and more humid pattern is well underway this morning as moisture surges inland from the Gulf of Mexico. We’re saying goodbye to morning starts in the 50s and will instead see lows in the 60s well into next week. For today, isolated showers primarily along the coast early this morning will slowly increase and gradually build inland.

By this afternoon, a 60% to 70% chance of showers and t-storms is expected, with highs in the low 80s.

Rains will diminish tonight, but a spotty shower can’t be ruled out during the overnight. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid with some fog possible to start out on Thursday. Morning lows will only reach the upper 60s tomorrow, with highs climbing into the mid 80s under a sun/cloud mix. A 30% chance of a few lingering showers and t-storms is also posted for Thursday.

A weak cold front may slip through the area on Friday, but it won’t pack much of a punch in terms of cooler temperatures. It may, however, at least deliver some slightly less humid and drier weather for a couple of days.

Rain chances will be minimal on Friday and Saturday, but highs will continue to reach the mid 80s.

Weather looks good both for Live After Five on Friday and Southern’s Homecoming game Saturday on the Bluff.

Warm and humid weather will persist into the first half of next week, with our next cold front currently slated to arrive on Wednesday. Scattered showers and t-storms will be possible along the front and early indications point toward a more significant cool down in its wake.

