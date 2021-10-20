Vacant house fire ruled as arson, BRFD investigating

Ask the Expert
Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming through the roof of a vacant home located in the 700 block of N. 36th St. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a house fire overnight Wednesday, Oct. 20.

According to a spokesman with the department, the cause of the fire has been ruled as arson.

Officials report the fire happened in the 700 block of N. 36th St. just after midnight Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming through the roof of the vacant house.

Crews were able to get inside and contain the fire before it could spread to neighboring homes, according to BRFD.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire investigators were called out and determined the fire to be intentionally set.

EMS, BRPD, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about this fire should call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419

