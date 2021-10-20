Rain likely Wednesday, drier into weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Likely rain chances are back in the forecast Wednesday after a prolonged dry spell. A few spotty showers will linger into Thursday, but Wednesday will be the wetter day.

A few pockets of heavy rain could lead to localized pockets of 1-2″+ of rainfall. Most will receive less than 0.25″ over the next two days. One or two storms Wednesday could be strong with gusty winds the main concern.

10 day forecast as of Wednesday, Oct. 20. (WAFB)

A weak cold front passes the area late Thursday. There will be drier and less humid air on the backside of this front. The drier air will result in nice weather for Live After 5 on Friday and Saturday’s homecoming festivities on Southern’s campus. The forecast for the game Saturday evening also looks really nice.

Gameday forecast for Southern's homecoming game. (WAFB)

As we move into next week, moisture will return, and a warming trend takes place. Our next cold front is set to arrive Thursday of next week.

Rainfall amounts through Friday, Oct. 22. (WAFB)

Long range weather models suggest this cold front will pack more of a punch bringing a risk for strong storms and more of a cool down once it passes.

