Pluckers owner asks for help identifying alleged thief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Surveillance video from Plucker’s on Bluebonnet Drive shows a suspected thief waiting in the wings.

The victim, the restaurant owner said, was a 16-year-old employee who had just cashed her paycheck.

As the employee’s shift was about to end, a customer walks in to pick up her to-go order.

The employee goes to the back to get the customer something, and when she leaves, the customer is seen on this surveillance reaching over the counter and appears to take something, right out of the employee’s wallet.

“Withing about 30 seconds of her walking back, the lady grabbed it, grabbed the money, walked away, and left,” owner Steve Levy said it’s frustrating because his employees work hard for their money.

“Our employees work hard for their money and to see somebody steal it, that hurts to watch that,” Levy said.

He also said they are helping the employee get her money back, but it’s taking time and resources they are struggling with right now.

“It takes us away from the business and anybody in the restaurant industry right now will tell you we’re short everything, so for me to take three hours to go mess with something on this end is just not what I should be doing with my day at this point,” Levy said.

Levy said they tried to reach out to the suspect thief because her number was on her order, but when they called, no answer.

Plucker’s owner called police to report the crime.If you take a look at the surveillance, you can see the suspected thief looks to have a unique tattoo on the back of her leg. if you have any information that can help identify who stole the money, call crime stoppers.

