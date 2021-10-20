BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wild fight videos were taken recently at Tara High School in Baton Rouge and on the bus, have some parents concerned.

The videos show multiple fights happening on campus allegedly just a few weeks ago.

And some were even posted on Instagram, under the username @tara_.fightss

“Somebody could’ve had a weapon. I mean as of now, I haven’t even sent him back to school since the fight,” said one parent of a 9th grader at the school, who did not want to be identified.

That parent says her son was allegedly jumped twice in the past few weeks and was forced to defend himself on campus.

“One of the fights, he got hit in the back of the head by another student, while he was fighting one student,” said the mom. “And also, the same student he was fighting, hit him on the head with a crutch, which is classified as a weapon, during the fight.”

WAFB blurred all the videos we obtained because children are involved.

It’s hard to tell, but a teacher can be seen in the video, trying to break up the fight between the students, after one student uses a crutch to attack another.

In another video from a separate incident, you can see blood running down a girl’s face, in what appears to be a classroom.

Parents furious over recent fights at high school in Baton Rouge; EBR School officials launch 'full investigation' (WAFB)

“He said they jumped him (her son) because he was winning the fight. And also, it’s posted on social media, that that was going to be the outcome,” the mom said.

The woman claims that school leaders didn’t alert her, that her child was suspended for 4 days until after the second fight he was involved in.

“I mean, I could be at work, and my child could be in the hospital fighting for his life because he got into it with a child. And I do not know until I get off from work. Those are messages we (parents) need to know,” she said.

But a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System tells WAFB in a statement, that’s not true.

“The EBRPSS takes physical fights seriously. As soon as school leadership was made aware of the incidents, they launched a full investigation. Each student’s parents or guardians have also been notified verbally and in writing about the next steps for their students,” said Alexandra Deiro Stubbs, Chief of Communications and Public Relations for EBR Schools.

According to the EBR Schools Handbook, students involved in a fight at school may be subject to suspension or expulsion.

Or they could face harsher punishment if law enforcement is involved or called to intervene.

While that isn’t the case here, this woman says enough is enough.

“He’s (my son) getting pulled from the school. Tomorrow morning” said the parent of the 9th grader.

Alexandra Stubbs says the school system is working on providing resources to students, so things don’t escalate to fighting in the future.

“EBRPSS has invested heavily in developing multi-tiered systems of support which focus on our children’s social-emotional development. The EBRPSS is committed to equipping all of our students with the resources and supports they need in order to mitigate these types of incidences before they escalate.”

