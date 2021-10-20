Early detection saved her life; hopes more women consider mammograms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For one woman, a breast cancer screening ended up saving her life, and she hopes more women like her will considering getting a mammogram.

Tracy Urdiales, age 58, is from a family of six. Her grandmother had breast cancer, and eventually died of bone cancer. After no one in Urdiales’s family got breast cancer.

“When they show you on the diagnostic mammogram, it’s as small as a grain of salt,” says Uridales after she choose to get a mammogram at Baton Rouge General’s Mammos and Mimosas event. She was surprised with what they found, “If you could think of something that you don’t see, you can’t feel, you don’t know it’s there. There’s no symptoms, but it’s growing.”

Baton Rouge Clinic’s and Baton Rouge General’s Dr. Everett Bonner says this can happen quite often. “So one of the other things that’s important, that some women fail to realize, that 80% or more of breast cancer patients are actually women who don’t have a family history of breast cancer,” says Dr. Bonner who is surgical breast oncologist.

Dr. Bonner says two big factors for breast cancer are being a woman and getting older. That’s why he wants all women, 40 and older to get regular mammograms.

Cancer is a scary word and fighting it can be scary for patients. Baton Rouge Clinic’s Rhunell Jordan tries to make every man and woman feel comfortable because she knows the feeling.

“Whenever a woman has had a scare or they’ve called back for more images, I try to tell them I’m a survivor and that I made it this far, and I’m on a mission to help woman be a survivor too,” says Jordan who is mammography coordinator. Jordan has been a breast cancer survivor for the past five years.

Whether a fighter or a survivor, these two women want to remind others like them it’s important to educate themselves.

“I look at all of these women who are that have gone through it before, or are currently going through it. Back when I was in high school, they didn’t do this, this was not a forefront,” adds Urdiales.

A lesson that knowledge really can be half the battle and taking action early can save a life.

