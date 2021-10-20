Cantrell to consider changing Carnival parade routes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell is considering changing the start of parade routes for more than a dozen krewes from Jefferson and Magazine to Napoleon and St. Charles Avenue.

Cantrell says the proposal deals with the worker shortage on the city’s public safety teams including officers and paramedics.

“We’re going to make decisions based on the data that we have, and the data also speaks to the manpower that we need to truly host Carnival 2022,” said Cantrell.

Carnival historian Arthur Hardy says the proposal is more than an inconvenience, “this is a major impact on more than half of the Orleans parish parades,” Hardy said. “[The proposal} shortens the parade route and the experience for riders, it effects businesses along the parade route, and it’s not anything that’s going to be welcomed.”

But Hardy says he understands Cantrell is in a tough position, “nobody denies there’s a shortage of police or that having a completely standardized route would make it easier to patrol, that’s a given.”

He adds the fact the mayor is talking about Carnival 2022 is a good sign, “we’re hoping whatever happens, happens soon and this isn’t something sprung on us in February. If this is what it is let’s decide now and all figure out a way to live with it.”

Cantrell says a decision won’t be made until she meets with her advisory council.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.