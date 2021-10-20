BBB: Watch out for scams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and all month long, especially October 20, you’re going to see a lot of pink in the Capital Region.

There are many ways to contribute to breast cancer research. But as you do that, the Better Business Bureau is warning you to use caution when purchasing “pink ribbon” items.

Be cautious by shopping smart and checking the charity you are donating to. Some companies donate a portion of the sale of specific items, designated with pink ribbons or packaging. When shopping for “pink ribbon” items, see if the promotion is transparent about which charity it will benefit and how much of the purchase will be donated. Watch out for vague claims of proceeds benefiting unspecified charities.

Check the charity. Charities accredited with BBB Wise Giving Alliance meet the 20 BBB Charity Standards. If you are considering a donation to a charity that is not familiar to you, go to Give.org to view its charity report or find trustworthy organizations to donate to.

When researching a charity, pay close attention to its name, as some questionable charities may use names similar to those of established organizations.

Participate carefully. Some charities host fundraising events in addition to marketing promotions. If this interests you, gather all the important information before signing up. Is there a participation fee or are you required to sign up a minimum number of sponsors? Always research the charity or group organizing the event before you register.

Take action. If your preferred charity is not holding any events or promotions during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, contact them directly to see how you can volunteer or donate on your own time.

To view charity reports and find more wise giving tips, visit Give.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.