Arrest warrant issued for girlfriend of teen who escaped from juvenile detection center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the girlfriend of the teen who escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center last week.

U.S. Marshals say they tracked the cell phone of Malik Williams’ girlfriend, Shameka Holloman, 20, which shows she went from Monroe to Baton Rouge the day after the escape.

Investigators say they believe Holloman picked up Williams and planned to leave the state with him, despite telling police that she never left home.

Holloman is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department on two felony charges: accessory after the fact and aggravated escape.

