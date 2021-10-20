Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for girlfriend of teen who escaped from juvenile detection center

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the girlfriend of the teen who escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center last week.

U.S. Marshals say they tracked the cell phone of Malik Williams’ girlfriend, Shameka Holloman, 20, which shows she went from Monroe to Baton Rouge the day after the escape.

RELATED: Search continues for single remaining escapee from juvenile detention center; 4 captured

Investigators say they believe Holloman picked up Williams and planned to leave the state with him, despite telling police that she never left home.

Holloman is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department on two felony charges: accessory after the fact and aggravated escape.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

White House plans for covid-19 children's vaccine
Covid-19 Vaccine coverage
Man charged in Burbank shooting
Accused shooter at Oliver Apartments
Pluckers Bluebonnet theft caught on camera
Pluckers Bluebonnet theft caught on camera
Plan to address mental health among kids
Plan released for kids mental health
Grambling State University resumes classes
Grambling State University returns to class