EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A victim has been identified in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

The woman has been identified as Shayla James, 19, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman for EBRSO, Casey R. Hicks said the shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 19, has been ruled a homicide.

According to Hicks, the victim’s boyfriend, Kenyon Walker, confessed to shooting his live-in girlfriend at their home during an argument.

Initial reports show, EBRSO dispatchers received a 911 call about a female being shot.

The caller, identified as Walker, reported to dispatchers that he heard a gunshot and discovered his 19-year-old girlfriend suffering from a gunshot to her head.

Arrest records indicate that before the shooting, Walker became angry after the victim expressed that she was dissatisfied with him in their relationship and wanted to be with someone else.

Kenyon Walker (EBRSO)

Emergency responders said one person was dead when they arrived at the apartment complex after reports of shots fired.

The shooting happened at The Oliver located in the 4500 block of Burbank Drive around 1:20 p.m.

Walker is facing charges in connection to the shooting, including second degree murder and domestic abuse battery.

The Oliver Apartments on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge (wafb)

A man who lives in the complex, who did not want to be identified, said he heard a commotion and ran outside his apartment.

“There was a guy acting all frantic, on the phone, saying someone had just gotten shot,” he said.

This is a developing story and more details will be released when they become available.

