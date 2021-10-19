TOO CUTE: Drum major and Dancing Doll will get you ready for SU Homecoming

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Homecoming for Southern University (SU), and fans are ready.

Two little Jags fans are winning homecoming by dressing up as a drum major and Dancing Doll.

Our Scottie Hunter posted this to his Twitter account:

TOO CUTE!! Talk about cuteness overload for @SouthernU_BR’s Homecoming Week! This adorable little drum major and Dancing Doll are the best thing you’ll see on the internet this week. @WAFB 💙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/u12g1th9To — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 19, 2021

“This adorable little drum major and Dancing Doll are the best thing you’ll see on the internet this week,” said Hunter.

The Jags will take on Prairie View on Saturday, October 23 at 6 p.m.

