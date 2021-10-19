Ask the Expert
TOO CUTE: Drum major and Dancing Doll will get you ready for SU Homecoming

Two little Jags fans are ready for Southern's Homecoming.
Two little Jags fans are ready for Southern's Homecoming.(Twitter)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Homecoming for Southern University (SU), and fans are ready.

Two little Jags fans are winning homecoming by dressing up as a drum major and Dancing Doll.

Our Scottie Hunter posted this to his Twitter account:

“This adorable little drum major and Dancing Doll are the best thing you’ll see on the internet this week,” said Hunter.

The Jags will take on Prairie View on Saturday, October 23 at 6 p.m.

