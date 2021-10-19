Shooting on General Jackson Ave sends one person to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Ruge Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on General Jackson Avenue.

According to officials, they received a call for shots fired on General Jackson Ave around 8:15 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found one victim who was transported to the hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

