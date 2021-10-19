Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Saints designate Davenport, Alexander and Smith to return from injured reserve

New Orleans Saints designated Marcus Davenport (above), Kwon Alexander and Tre'Quan Smith to...
New Orleans Saints designated Marcus Davenport (above), Kwon Alexander and Tre'Quan Smith to return from injured reserve. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints designated defensive end Marcus Davenport, linebacker Kwon Alexander and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith to return from injured reserve.

Davenport and Alexander were both injured in week one against the Green Bay Packers. Smith has not played a game all season.

With Davenport out, the Saints have struggled to rush the passer. They have the second lowest sack total in the NFL. Second round pick Pete Werner has started at linebacker in place of Alexander and played well. Werner has led the team in tackles in their last two games.

The designation means the team has 21 days to place them on the active roster.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Most hated teams by state.
Buccaneers replace Falcons as most ‘hated’ NFL team In Louisiana
Wil Lutz celebrates has been designated to return from injured reserve. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)
Saints designate kicker Wil Lutz to return from injured reserve
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, center, sits on the bench with teammates...
Saints WR Michael Thomas still weeks away from return: report
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warms up on the field before an NFL football...
Bengals emerging star WR Chase wins Rookie of the Week for Week 5