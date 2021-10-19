MISSING: BRPD asking for help in locating 44-year-old man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for helping in locating a 44-year-old man.

Officials state that Taiwan Richardson was last seen during the evening hours on Sunday, Oct. 10 near North Donmoor Avenue. Officials also state that the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

Anyone who has seen Richardson or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD at 225-389-2000.

