Matthew Mire booked into Livingston Parish jail

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Matthew Mire, the man suspected of a deadly multi-parish crime spree, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 8:55 a.m.

He was booked on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, home invasion with major injuries, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Mire, 31, is accused of a shooting spree in Livingston, Ascension, and East Baton Rouge parishes that left two people dead, including a Louisiana state trooper.

He had been jailed in East Baton Rouge Parish but was transferred to Livingston Parish so that he could make a court appearance for the charges he faces in that parish.

