Fran U holds groundbreaking at St. Francis Hall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady of University made a big expansion to their facilities on Thursday, Oct. 4. Campus leaders held a groundbreaking for a new building at St. Francis Hall in Baton Rouge.

Leaders stated that the building will be a three-stories and will be able to better accommodate student learning and development.

”We’re going to build a greater community, going to serve the community,” said Tina Holland President of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady of University. “Those most in need who are going to honor the university’s namesake.”

