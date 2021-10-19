Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Fran U holds groundbreaking at St. Francis Hall

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady of University made a big expansion to their facilities on Thursday, Oct. 4. Campus leaders held a groundbreaking for a new building at St. Francis Hall in Baton Rouge.

Leaders stated that the building will be a three-stories and will be able to better accommodate student learning and development.

”We’re going to build a greater community, going to serve the community,” said Tina Holland President of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady of University. “Those most in need who are going to honor the university’s namesake.”

Click here to view the groundbreaking ceremony.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

LA Schools will not receive letter grade due to Covid-19
LA Schools won't receive letter grades due to COVID-19
EBR Schools town hall
EBR Schools facilities master plan
Old West Ascension Elementary School
Ascension Parish to tear down old school; plans to open as early childhood learning center
What to do if someone you know is in a dangerous domestic violence situation
Domestic violence leaves one dead, resources available