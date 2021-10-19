Dry again today, rains arrive on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will hang on for one more day, keeping our weather dry and mild locally. Once again today we’ll see some high clouds passing through and they could obscure the sun at times, but no rain is expected, with highs topping out near 80 degrees.

An upper-air disturbance passing to our north on Wednesday will help draw moisture inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Even though the disturbance will stay well to our north, the increased moisture will lead to good rain chances, with a 60% to 70% coverage of showers and thunderstorms expected.

Futurecast model through Wednesday, Oct. 19. (WAFB)

Wednesday also starts out noticeably warmer and more humid, with lows only reaching the mid 60s.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Oct. 19. (WAFB)

Warm and humid conditions continue into Thursday as we keep an eye on a cold front attempting to approach from the northwest. A few showers will remain possible in advance of the front on Thursday, with highs topping out in the low to mid 80s.

WPC precipitation through Friday, Oct. 22. (WAFB)

The big question beyond Thursday is whether that front will make it all the way through the area. If it does, we’ll enjoy some drier and slightly less humid into the weekend. If it fails to make it through, humid conditions stay with us and a slight chance of showers would also linger. For now, I’ve got the weekend forecast mainly dry, but staying a bit on the humid side.

