Disaster Unemployment Assistance deadline approaches for workers affected by Hurricane Ida
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission reminds those impacted by Hurricane Ida in the Louisiana parishes listed below that the deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
The following is a press release from the Louisiana Workforce Commission:
A uniform deadline of 11:59 p.m. CDT Tuesday, November 2, 2021, is in effect for the following parishes:
Ascension
Assumption
East Baton Rouge
East Feliciana
Iberia
Iberville
Jefferson
Lafourche,
Livingston
Orleans
Plaquemines
Pointe Coupee
St. Bernard
St. Charles
St. Helena
St. James
St. John the Baptist
St. Martin
St. Mary, St. Tammany
Tangipahoa
Terrebonne
Washington
West Baton Rouge
West Feliciana parishes
DUA is available to individuals who:
• Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment
• Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster
• Can establish that the work or self-employment they no longer can perform was their principal source of income
• Do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state
• Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster
• Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household.
Applications filed after the deadline, will be considered untimely and DUA benefits may be denied, unless the individual provides good cause for filing after that date.
In order to process your Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) claim as quickly as possible, we need documentation of your employment/self-employment as well as proof of wages/income. Proof of employment/self-employment should be submitted no later than 21 days after filing your claim. The following documents are acceptable as proof of employment:
Payroll voucher closest in date to the last work week
Employment and earnings statement from employer with name, address and contact information
Written statement from employer
Notarized affidavit from person with name, address and contact information who can verify claimant’s employment and unemployment (this is for those workers who are unable to reach their employer)
Business records (bank statements, business receipts, licenses, advertisements, invoices, appointment books, financial statements)
