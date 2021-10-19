Disaster Unemployment Assistance deadline approaches for workers affected by Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission reminds those impacted by Hurricane Ida in the Louisiana parishes listed below that the deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The following is a press release from the Louisiana Workforce Commission:

A uniform deadline of 11:59 p.m. CDT Tuesday, November 2, 2021, is in effect for the following parishes:

Ascension

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson

Lafourche,

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Martin

St. Mary, St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana parishes

DUA is available to individuals who:

• Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment

• Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster

• Can establish that the work or self-employment they no longer can perform was their principal source of income

• Do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state

• Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster

• Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household.

Applications filed after the deadline, will be considered untimely and DUA benefits may be denied, unless the individual provides good cause for filing after that date.

In order to process your Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) claim as quickly as possible, we need documentation of your employment/self-employment as well as proof of wages/income. Proof of employment/self-employment should be submitted no later than 21 days after filing your claim. The following documents are acceptable as proof of employment:

 Payroll voucher closest in date to the last work week

 Employment and earnings statement from employer with name, address and contact information

 Written statement from employer

 Notarized affidavit from person with name, address and contact information who can verify claimant’s employment and unemployment (this is for those workers who are unable to reach their employer)

 Business records (bank statements, business receipts, licenses, advertisements, invoices, appointment books, financial statements)

