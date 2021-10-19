BRPD respond to shooting on La Annie Dr
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) responded to a shooting at the Olive Square apartments.
According to officials when they arrived at the scene they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
There is no information on the victim’s condition.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
