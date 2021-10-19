BRPD respond to shooting on La Annie Dr

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) responded to a shooting at the Olive Square apartments.

According to officials when they arrived at the scene they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

There is no information on the victim’s condition.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.