BRPD respond to shooting on La Annie Dr

BRPD responds to shooting on La Annie Drive.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) responded to a shooting at the Olive Square apartments.

According to officials when they arrived at the scene they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

There is no information on the victim’s condition.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

