Female dead after shooting at apartment complex

The Oliver Apartments on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge
The Oliver Apartments on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge(wafb)
By WAFB
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders said one person was dead when they arrived at an apartment complex after reports of shots fired.

Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office that were on the scene confirmed the victim is female.

The shooting happened at The Oliver on Burbank Drive.

A man who lives in the complex, who did not want to be identified, said he heard a commotion and ran outside his apartment.

“There was a guy acting all frantic, on the phone, saying someone had just gotten shot,” he said.

This is a developing story and more details will be released when they become available.

