Southwest workers protest COVID-19 vaccination mandate policy

This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was the first week of October.(KTVT // CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KTVT) – Former employees joined current Southwest Airlines workers to protest COVID-19 vaccination mandates Monday.

They gathered outside the airline’s headquarters in Dallas.

This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was the first week of October.

The airline’s mandate mirrors the federal deadline set for workers at companies that hold contracts with the U.S. government.

Most domestic carriers are following the executive order, with Delta Airlines as a notable exception.

The protest could spell trouble for Southwest, which is still reeling from mass flight cancellations last week that left thousands of passengers stranded.

The airline’s CEO blamed bad weather in Florida for the problem.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

