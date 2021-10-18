Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Saints designate kicker Wil Lutz to return from injured reserve

Wil Lutz celebrates has been designated to return from injured reserve. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)
Wil Lutz celebrates has been designated to return from injured reserve. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)(Mark Lagrange)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints kicker Wil Lutz has been designated to return from injured reserve. Lutz has been on IR since the start of the season after having surgery during training camp.

This means the Saints have 21 days to put Lutz on the active roster. With Lutz out, the Saints have struggled to find consistency in the kicking game. The team cut Aldrick Rosas after four games with the club. Cody Parkey missed two extra points against Washington and was released from injured reserve. The Saints signed Brian Johnson off the Bears practice squad.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, center, sits on the bench with teammates...
Saints WR Michael Thomas still weeks away from return: report
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warms up on the field before an NFL football...
Bengals emerging star WR Chase wins Rookie of the Week for Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Green Bay Packers in the first...
What did Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers talk about after the game? Rodgers explains
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York...
REPORT: Saints kicker Cody Parkey placed on IR