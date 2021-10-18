Ask the Expert
Rain returns midweek

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Enjoyable outdoor weather will continue for a few more days. High pressure will stay in control locally through the rest of Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer Tuesday as high pressure moves to the east. Humidity levels will remain comfortable as temperatures get closer to normal.

weather 101821
weather 101821(Jeff Morrow)

An easterly wave moving through the Northern Gulf of Mexico will be right along the Louisiana coast Wednesday. This feature, and an approaching cold, will help bring a likely chance for showers and t-storms to the area Wednesday. We can’t totally rule out a strong storm or two, but widespread severe weather still doesn’t appear to be an issue at this time. A pocket or two of heavy rain will be possible, but most areas should be able to handle rain after a prolonged dry out. The cold front will slip into the area on Thursday. Rain chances will be lower on Thursday than Wednesday.

weather 101821
weather 101821(Jeff Morrow)

The end of the week will be dry as slightly cooler and drier air works in on the backside of the cold front. This cold front won’t bring as significant of a cool down as the last front did. Expect temperatures to be slightly above normal heading into the weekend.

Moisture levels increase once again as we start the new week. A few afternoon t-showers will be possible as temperatures slowly rise. Long range models suggest another cold front could arrive by the middle of next week.

weather 101821
weather 101821(Jeff Morrow)

The tropics remain quiet, and no activity is expected within at least the next 5 days.

weather 101821
weather 101821(Jeff Morrow)

