Nice again today, rain returns by midweek

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure parked over the deep South will continue to produce nice weather for our area over the next day or two. One caveat is that we will start today with a good deal of high cloud cover compliments of a weak upper-air disturbance, but plenty of sunshine should return by this afternoon. Otherwise, another comfortably cool morning will give way to a pleasant afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday shapes up to be another fairly nice day, with a morning start in the mid 50s, but a slightly warmer afternoon as highs climb to around 80°. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast, but no rain is expected tomorrow.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Oct. 18.
10 day forecast as of Monday, Oct. 18.(WAFB)

That changes by Wednesday as moisture surges inland from the Gulf of Mexico well in advance of our next cold front. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected, with Wednesday’s rain chances posted at 60%. The mid part of the week will also be noticeably warmer and more humid, with morning starts in the 60s.

Hi-res model for Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Hi-res model for Wednesday, Oct. 20.(WAFB)
WPC precipitation forecast through Saturday, Oct. 23.
WPC precipitation forecast through Saturday, Oct. 23.(WAFB)

A chance of showers continues into Thursday before our next front delivers another dose of drier air from Friday into the weekend. The cool down behind this next front likely won’t be quite as significant, but it still looks as though we’ll enjoy another nice weekend in its wake.

