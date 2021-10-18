Neighbors fed up with illegal parking on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When The Oasis bar on Burbank hosts special events, the parking lot fills fast, often spilling out into the street. It’s so packed, neighbors who live nearby, say hundreds of cars are either parked along the shoulder of Burbank or on the median.

“My daughter was trying to get in the driveway and couldn’t get in, had to pass up the house and turn around to get in. She was very intimidated needed to say the least,” says Al Lorio who lives off Burbank.

Lorio says he caught people stopped in front of his house trying to find a parking spot before going to the live music venue. “They actually literally came in my driveway and were yelling at us, ‘could we park in your yard?’ My daughter was petrified, and we just said ‘no, sorry you can’t park in our yard,’ but we felt threatened,” adds Lorio.

Lorio says traffic is out of control and sometimes they leave behind litter, but another concern is people trying to cross the busy street. Multiple agencies responded to five different accidents Saturday night, three people went to the hospital all with minor injuries.

“I honestly don’t even try to drive down the road because there are people that will dart out between cars, we had people not vehicle versus vehicle, but vehicle versus human accidents at least twice; already, where they had to be brought to the hospital and were in critical condition,” says Sarah Balladares who also lives in a neighborhood off Burbank. She adds that something needs to be done or someone will get seriously hurt.

“No Parking Signs” are already placed along the road. Law enforcement sometimes does give out tickets for illegal parking, but it would be too dangerous for them to tow every single car because there is no lighting.

The Oasis is urging folk to Uber as much as possible considering parking is limited, they do have plans to expand their parking in the future.

