Lunch with Coach O: Ole Miss Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The day after the news was announced that LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be gone at the end of the season, he met with sports journalists to talk about the next opponent his team will face.

Orgeron recapped the Tigers’ 49-42 upset win over No. 20 Florida and previewed the upcoming matchup at No. 12 Ole Miss and his good friend, head coach Lane Kiffin.

“If Lane Kiffin isn’t the top play caller in the country, he’s in the top three,” said Orgeron.

He added the pressure is now off because everyone knows he’s not coming back. Now, it’s about playing football, trying to win some games, and having fun.

