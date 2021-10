BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSUPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for stealing bicycles on campus.

Officers said the thefts happened in the Nicholson Gateway Complex the morning of Monday, Oct. 4.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call LSUPD at 225-578-3231.

