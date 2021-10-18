LSU RB Ty Davis-Price named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU running back Ty Davis-Price has been named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his record-setting performance against Florida.

Davis-Price set the LSU single-game rushing record with 287 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries in helping propel the Tigers to a 49-42 win over the No. 20 Gators.

The junior from Baton Rouge, who played his prep football at Southern Lab, became the first player in LSU history to rush for more than 200 yards against Florida and his 287 rushing yards were the most ever given up by a Florida defense.

It broke the mark set by Georgia’s Heisman Trophy-winning running back Herschel Walker, who rushed for 238 yards against the Gators in 1980.

It is also the 10th-highest single-game rushing total in SEC history.

Davis-Price shares the weekly honor with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

