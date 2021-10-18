Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Hammond Airshow makes comeback appearance

By Chris Rosato
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - There hasn’t been an air show in Hammond for three years now, as the last event was called off because of COVID.

“It’s been phenomenal,” said Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto. “From my understanding, we had about 35,000 yesterday.”

Located at the state’s largest private airport, the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport, stunt pilots and military personnel showcase their aircraft and put on a show for families.

“It’s been a great time today,” said Tyler Wesley who was attending the event with his son. “We’re out here enjoying the airplanes and the beautiful weather; he’s been having a great time playing on the bounce houses and eating all the good food.”

And there’s a lot more than just watching the planes fly across the sky. Children can get to see different models of planes and just how massive these aircraft really are. They also get a chance to spend some time with America’s finest.

For Bambi Knight and the Misty Blues skydiving crew, this event is about more than just putting on a show. To them, it’s about proving to everyone that in this country, the sky is truly the limit.

“Oh, we love this show; it’s so fun,” said Knight. “We’re telling the kids, ‘You live in America. Dream big, do big, go big. You can do it.”

Sunday, Oct. 17, was a much-needed distraction for many folks who are still recovering from Hurricane Ida, whether looking to have some fun or just simply relax.

“We’re still not out of the woods but I think people needed a break. And we made sure that everyone knew if you’re a first responder wanting to come out you can come to the show for free,” explained Panepinto.

“I think it’s a real uplifter because everyone has been hiding back in recovering from things. To come out and watch all this and your head’s up and your heart’s open, I really see a lot of good coming out of that,” continued Knight.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Honoring Master Trooper Gaubert
Honoring Master Trooper Gaubert
LSU Head Coach
Here's a look back at Orgeron's success
Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
A crowd at GSU on the night of Oct. 17 homecoming mass shooting. (Credit: Cordarryl Albert)
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Gunfire rings out during GSU homecoming