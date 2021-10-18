Hammond Airshow makes comeback appearance

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - There hasn’t been an air show in Hammond for three years now, as the last event was called off because of COVID.

“It’s been phenomenal,” said Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto. “From my understanding, we had about 35,000 yesterday.”

Located at the state’s largest private airport, the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport, stunt pilots and military personnel showcase their aircraft and put on a show for families.

“It’s been a great time today,” said Tyler Wesley who was attending the event with his son. “We’re out here enjoying the airplanes and the beautiful weather; he’s been having a great time playing on the bounce houses and eating all the good food.”

And there’s a lot more than just watching the planes fly across the sky. Children can get to see different models of planes and just how massive these aircraft really are. They also get a chance to spend some time with America’s finest.

For Bambi Knight and the Misty Blues skydiving crew, this event is about more than just putting on a show. To them, it’s about proving to everyone that in this country, the sky is truly the limit.

“Oh, we love this show; it’s so fun,” said Knight. “We’re telling the kids, ‘You live in America. Dream big, do big, go big. You can do it.”

Sunday, Oct. 17, was a much-needed distraction for many folks who are still recovering from Hurricane Ida, whether looking to have some fun or just simply relax.

“We’re still not out of the woods but I think people needed a break. And we made sure that everyone knew if you’re a first responder wanting to come out you can come to the show for free,” explained Panepinto.

“I think it’s a real uplifter because everyone has been hiding back in recovering from things. To come out and watch all this and your head’s up and your heart’s open, I really see a lot of good coming out of that,” continued Knight.

