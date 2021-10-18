Ask the Expert
Driver dies in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Louisiana State Police
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Tpr. William Huggins with LSP Troop L said Joshua Jose Aponte Rivera, 29, of Ponchatoula died in the wreck on LA 22 at Holland Road near Ponchatoula around 6:15 a.m.

Huggins said the investigation so far shows Rivera was driving a 2011 Volkswagen GTI on Holland Road when he turned onto LA 22 right into the path of a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe. He added the SUV hit the car on the driver’s side. He also said troopers are still trying to figure out why the car turned in front of the SUV.

According to investigators, despite having on his seat belt, Rivera died at the scene from his injuries. The other driver was also buckled up and was not hurt.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, blood samples were taken from both drivers and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

