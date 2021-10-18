Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Drive-up flu shot events happening across the area this week

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General is teaming up with the YMCA for Flu Shot Week, bringing drive-thru flu shot events to the community starting Monday, Oct. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 23.

Officials said 3 and up are welcome, and flu shots are free with most insurances. Non-insurance payment options are also available. Please bring a valid photo ID and insurance card, and remember to wear a mask.

Flu Shot Week dates and locations:

  • Monday, October 18: 8-11 a.m. (Americana YMCA, 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary)
  • Tuesday, October 19: 8-11 a.m. (C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Hwy., BR)
  • Wednesday, October 20: 8-11 a.m.  (ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd., BR)
  • Thursday, October 21: 3-6 p.m. (A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Dr., BR)
  • Friday, October 22: 8-11 a.m. (Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Pkwy., Addis)
  • Saturday, October 23: 8-11 a.m. (Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Dr., BR)

For more information, call (225) 763-4500.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Drive-up flu shot events happening across the area this week
Drive-up flu shot events happening across the area this week
Gov. Edwards’ office, Board of Regents introduce COVID-19 Student Wellbeing Task Force
Gov. Edwards’ office, Board of Regents introduce COVID-19 Student Wellbeing Task Force
Mardi Gras and Cantrell MSY vaccine mandates
Krewe of Boo to be test case for carnival COVID restrictions
Mardi Gras and Cantrell MSY vaccine mandates
Mardi Gras and Cantrell MSY vaccine mandates