Drive-up flu shot events happening across the area this week
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General is teaming up with the YMCA for Flu Shot Week, bringing drive-thru flu shot events to the community starting Monday, Oct. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 23.
Officials said 3 and up are welcome, and flu shots are free with most insurances. Non-insurance payment options are also available. Please bring a valid photo ID and insurance card, and remember to wear a mask.
Flu Shot Week dates and locations:
- Monday, October 18: 8-11 a.m. (Americana YMCA, 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary)
- Tuesday, October 19: 8-11 a.m. (C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Hwy., BR)
- Wednesday, October 20: 8-11 a.m. (ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd., BR)
- Thursday, October 21: 3-6 p.m. (A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Dr., BR)
- Friday, October 22: 8-11 a.m. (Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Pkwy., Addis)
- Saturday, October 23: 8-11 a.m. (Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Dr., BR)
For more information, call (225) 763-4500.
