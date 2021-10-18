CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Gunfire rings out during GSU homecoming

Note: This story is currently being updated with more information from today’s developments.

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - A fight broke out and, seconds later, the apparent sound of gunfire scattered a packed crowd attending homecoming at Grambling State University over the weekend.

The Oct. 17 shooting claimed one life and injured seven others, one in critical condition. A witness, identifying himself as Cordarryl Albert, says he was recording when it happened. Albert catches part of the, as of now apparently unrelated, fight on video. Within seconds, successive sounds of ‘pop, pop, pop’ can be heard, coming from another direction it appears, as the camera quickly turns in another direction. He spins and catches the chaotic scene as the crowd reacts to the sound of over a dozen ‘pops’ before the video goes out.

You can watch the video above.

Grambling officials and Louisiana State Police confirmed the mass shooting happened on campus around 1:30 a.m. Of the eight victims, only one was a student. That student suffered non-life-threatening injuries. During a news conference the following afternoon, state police said they had no suspects and the motive for the shooting was not clear. It’s also unclear how many shooters might have been involved and whether they were exchanging gunfire, shooting at unarmed people, or haphazardly shooting without regard to bystanders.

This is the second deadly shooting at GSU this week. The suspect in an Oct. 13 shooting is still wanted. The shooting left one dead and another injured and of all three people involved, none was a student. After the shooting, GSU President Rick Gallot said he was at a loss for words and, having been a fixture at the school for nearly his entire life, addressed the common refrain that outsiders are to blame for violence on campus.

“You know, I attended nursery school through college on this campus. This is not the first homecoming. I’ve attended 55, so I’ve been to a lot and I can tell you that having high school bands to come to march in our parade is an annual thing that we do without incident year after year,” he said. He talked about how people from all over the country and different parts of the world come to GSU for an education or to visit. “About outsiders, as you would say, being here, the difference now is outsiders who have a reckless disregard for the safety of others here on campus.”

Gallot agreed that action must be taken to keep armed outsiders away from campus and promised to do so, but he defended visitors with good intentions. He said GSU is a good school with good students and alumni and talked about the unique ways in which the school stands out.

“Let me be clear,” Gallot said. “We have thousands of visitors on our campus this past week who had a great time watching our victorious G-Men football team win our homecoming game. Thousands of tailgaters who came here celebrated homecoming and returned back to their homes safely. We had alumni here this week who work in the entertainment industry who served on a panel to discuss with our students how Grambling provided the foundation for their success. Visitors marvel at the nearly completed digital library which is the first of its kind in our state and of all HBCUs and visited our cyber security and cloud computing departments to see firsthand the state’s first and only programs in this emerging technology, but of course, that’s not why all of you have descended on our campus on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police spokesperson Michael Reichhardt addressed information circulating online that bulletins we sent out regarding possible threats to GSU. At least one bulletin named a specific person who was suspected of having plans to carry out violence at GSU. He said he believed law enforcement contact was made with those individuals, “I’m not sure if they were arrested for anything, but I think they were detained and, of course, that’s part of the investigation.”

One of the first actions taken in response to this shooting is a curfew. For now, it is in effect until further notice. The school said on its website, “After consultation with student leaders, it was concluded that a curfew will be enforced from 9:30 p.m. through 6 a.m.” You can find further information here.

