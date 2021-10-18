Ask the Expert
BASF contract worker dies following Friday’s plant incident

BASF facility in Geismar
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - One of the two contract workers injured at the BASF plant in Geismar last week has died, the company he worked for has confirmed.

A BASF spokesperson saID the two employees were working outside a unit there when they were exposed to an undisclosed substance around noon Friday, October 15. Both workers were transported to a hospital. One of them passed away Saturday.

The workers were employed by the Zachry Group, a company based in San Antonio, Texas.

The company provides construction, engineering, maintenance, fabrication, and other services for power, energy, chemical, and other industries, according to the company’s website.

“We can confirm that one of the two employees injured in Friday’s incident has passed away,” a spokesman for the Zachry Group told WAFB-TV Monday. “Zero incidents for our employees is always the goal. Zachry Group is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our employees, as well as the communities in which we operate. We express our sincere condolences to our employee’s family and are saddened by this loss.”

