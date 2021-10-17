Coroner called after shooting near Baton Rouge bar, officials say
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First responders say death investigators in East Baton Rouge Parish have been called to the area of a bar near Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Coursey Boulevard.
Officials say at least one person was killed at a shooting near that scene around 11 p.m., Saturday, October 16.
Details about any other injuries or what led up to the gunfire were not immediately known.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.