Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Coldest in months

By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A chilly start to our Sunday morning with temperatures across our area in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 17(WAFB)

The morning low of 47 is the coldest Baton Rouge has been since April 22, almost six months ago!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 17(WAFB)

Sunday will be another great, sunny day with highs only in the low 70s, so you will want the jacket in the morning, and maybe a light layer in the afternoon. It won’t be windy like yesterday, just a nice day with low humidity.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 17(WAFB)

Monday will be similar with a cool start and milder finish, under mostly sunny skies. The next rain chance will be midweek, on Wednesday into Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 17(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 17(WAFB)

Forecast highs will get a bit warmer in the middle of the week with more moisture and humidity. The rain amounts on the midweek system will generally be low.

The following weekend also looks great!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 17(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

9News at 6 weather October 16, 2021
9News at 6 weather- Sat. October 16, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday. October 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday. October 17
Alexa weather briefing October 16, 2021
Alexa weather briefing Oct. 16, 2021
First Alert Weather at 10- Sat. Oct. 16, 2021
First Alert Weather- Sat. Oct. 16, 2021