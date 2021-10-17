Coldest in months

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A chilly start to our Sunday morning with temperatures across our area in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 17 (WAFB)

The morning low of 47 is the coldest Baton Rouge has been since April 22, almost six months ago!

Sunday will be another great, sunny day with highs only in the low 70s, so you will want the jacket in the morning, and maybe a light layer in the afternoon. It won’t be windy like yesterday, just a nice day with low humidity.

Monday will be similar with a cool start and milder finish, under mostly sunny skies. The next rain chance will be midweek, on Wednesday into Thursday.

Forecast highs will get a bit warmer in the middle of the week with more moisture and humidity. The rain amounts on the midweek system will generally be low.

The following weekend also looks great!

