Southern University kicks off Homecoming with activities and number of events

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University and A&M College is preparing a host of in-person events as Homecoming returns to the Bluff after a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The following is a press release from Southern University A&M College:

Mitigations such as the university’s mandatory mask requirements will be in place for all events held on campus.

For events that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, the COVID-19 test must have been taken no more than three (3) days prior to the event.

Activities, held Oct. 17-Oct. 24, include:

Sunday, October 17

SU Family Reunion

Mayberry Lawn

2 p.m.

Open to SU students, faculty, staff and alumni

Comedy and Fashion Show

F.G. Clark Activity Center

6 p.m.

Open to the public; tickets required

Monday, October 18

Ecumenical Service

F.G. Clark Activity Center

10 a.m.

Free and open to the public

Wednesday, October 20

Pretty Wednesday and Food Truck Pop Up

Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union Courtyard

Noon

Free and open to the public; food truck and other vendor prices vary

Miss Southern University Coronation

F.G. Clark Activity Center

6 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Thursday, October 21

Jewel Limar Prestage Public Policy, Polling and Research Center Ribbon Cutting

Higgins Hall

5 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Homecoming Concert

Featuring Migos

F.G. Clark Activity Center

6:30 p.m.

Open to the public; tickets required

Friday, October 22

Homecoming Pep Rally/Picnic

Mayberry Lawn

Noon

Free and open to the public

SU Alumni Federation Pathway To Excellence Memorial Wall Ribbon Cutting

J.S. Clark Memorial Alumni House

1 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Greek Show

F.G. Clark Activity Center

6 p.m.

Open to the public; tickets required

SU College of Business Gala on the Bluff Featuring Morris Day and the Time

Crowne Plaza Executive Center

7:30 p.m.

Open to the public; tickets required

Saturday, October 23

Homecoming Parade

Scotlandville Community

8 a.m.

Free and open to the public

Athletics Day Party

A.W Mumford Stadium Lot

11 a.m. until Kickoff

Free and open to the public

Homecoming Game

Southern University vs. Prairie View A&M

A.W Mumford Stadium

4 p.m.

*Game Day Color: Columbia Blue*

Open to the public; tickets required

Sunday, October 24

Campus Clean-up in Partnership with Alumni Federation

Across Campus

8 a.m.

Volunteers welcome

For a full list of activities, including ticket information, go to subr.edu/homecoming. For alumni events, go to sualumni.org. For athletics events and tickets, go to gojagsports.com.

