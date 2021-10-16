Southern University kicks off Homecoming with activities and number of events
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University and A&M College is preparing a host of in-person events as Homecoming returns to the Bluff after a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The following is a press release from Southern University A&M College:
Mitigations such as the university’s mandatory mask requirements will be in place for all events held on campus.
For events that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, the COVID-19 test must have been taken no more than three (3) days prior to the event.
Activities, held Oct. 17-Oct. 24, include:
Sunday, October 17
SU Family Reunion
Mayberry Lawn
2 p.m.
Open to SU students, faculty, staff and alumni
Comedy and Fashion Show
F.G. Clark Activity Center
6 p.m.
Open to the public; tickets required
Monday, October 18
Ecumenical Service
F.G. Clark Activity Center
10 a.m.
Free and open to the public
Wednesday, October 20
Pretty Wednesday and Food Truck Pop Up
Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union Courtyard
Noon
Free and open to the public; food truck and other vendor prices vary
Miss Southern University Coronation
F.G. Clark Activity Center
6 p.m.
Free and open to the public
Thursday, October 21
Jewel Limar Prestage Public Policy, Polling and Research Center Ribbon Cutting
Higgins Hall
5 p.m.
Free and open to the public
Homecoming Concert
Featuring Migos
F.G. Clark Activity Center
6:30 p.m.
Open to the public; tickets required
Friday, October 22
Homecoming Pep Rally/Picnic
Mayberry Lawn
Noon
Free and open to the public
SU Alumni Federation Pathway To Excellence Memorial Wall Ribbon Cutting
J.S. Clark Memorial Alumni House
1 p.m.
Free and open to the public
Greek Show
F.G. Clark Activity Center
6 p.m.
Open to the public; tickets required
SU College of Business Gala on the Bluff Featuring Morris Day and the Time
Crowne Plaza Executive Center
7:30 p.m.
Open to the public; tickets required
Saturday, October 23
Homecoming Parade
Scotlandville Community
8 a.m.
Free and open to the public
Athletics Day Party
A.W Mumford Stadium Lot
11 a.m. until Kickoff
Free and open to the public
Homecoming Game
Southern University vs. Prairie View A&M
A.W Mumford Stadium
4 p.m.
*Game Day Color: Columbia Blue*
Open to the public; tickets required
Sunday, October 24
Campus Clean-up in Partnership with Alumni Federation
Across Campus
8 a.m.
Volunteers welcome
For a full list of activities, including ticket information, go to subr.edu/homecoming. For alumni events, go to sualumni.org. For athletics events and tickets, go to gojagsports.com.
