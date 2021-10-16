Ask the Expert
Southern dominates UAPB in 34-7 win

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (WAFB) - Southern never trailed in a 34-7 dominating win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Jags’ rushing attack couldn’t be stopped. The team finished with a total of 304 yards on the ground.

Southern (3-3, 2-1 SWAC) was led by Kobe Dillon, who had 14 carries for 267 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jaguar defense picked off four passes, with Chase Fowler snagging three of them. UAPB (1-5, 0-4 SWAC) used three different quarterbacks, all throwing at least one interception. The Jags held the Golden Lions to 207 total yards of offense.

Southern used both of its quarterbacks in this one but neither had gaudy numbers, as the run game was more than effective. Bubba McDaniel was 9-of-15 for 58 yards. Ladarius Skelton was 1-of-2 for 11 yards and a touchdown.

The Jags will be back in A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23, to host Prairie View for homecoming starting at 6 p.m.

